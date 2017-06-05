No bail for man facing assault charges

No bail for man facing assault charges

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

A 39-year-old convicted felon from Lowell is being held without bail as he faces accusations he pointed a loaded handgun at his ex-girlfriend's chest during an argument early Friday morning, according to court records. Lowell District Court Judge Stacey Fortes ordered Carlos Cepeda, of 113 Third St., held without bail following a dangerousness hearing on Tuesday, according to court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 8 hr Sla 18,269
do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08) Jun 4 DBradbury 360
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Jun 2 chlyn 812
Should have said something Jun 1 Susan 1
News Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a... May 23 Patricia Russell 1
News Domestic assault charges dropped against former... May 22 hammerhead 1
Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09) May 15 Amyboorie 37
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC