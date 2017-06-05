No bail for man facing assault charges

A 39-year-old convicted felon from Lowell is being held without bail as he faces accusations he pointed a loaded handgun at his ex-girlfriend's chest during an argument early Friday morning, according to court records. Lowell District Court Judge Stacey Fortes ordered Carlos Cepeda, of 113 Third St., held without bail following a dangerousness hearing on Tuesday, according to court records.

