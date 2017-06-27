No bail for Lowell man accused in beating

A 19-year-old Lowell woman told police her boyfriend, Kelvin Savanahmixay, of Lowell, punched her in the head until she lost consciousness, and that he was still punching her even after she awoke, according to a police report. Savanahmixay, 20, of 40 Union St., Unit A, is also accused of strangling the woman after she awoke, according to a police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.