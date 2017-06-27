No bail for Lowell man accused in bea...

No bail for Lowell man accused in beating

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

A 19-year-old Lowell woman told police her boyfriend, Kelvin Savanahmixay, of Lowell, punched her in the head until she lost consciousness, and that he was still punching her even after she awoke, according to a police report. Savanahmixay, 20, of 40 Union St., Unit A, is also accused of strangling the woman after she awoke, according to a police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) 17 hr Reeves 56
Whatever happened with the Tax Fraud Sentencing... Mon Peter Anderson 1
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Jun 24 Sla 18,304
Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12) Jun 22 Musikologist 25
News 3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder Jun 20 Billerica mom 1
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Jun 18 Cherylanne 347
spear house restaurant (Jan '09) Jun 16 deluca1 7
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,937 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC