Natick edges Lowell squad
Natick scored five runs in the fifth inning to hand Post 87 Lowell a 9-8 defeat during American Legion action Sunday at Hadley Field in Lowell. Despite 2-hit games from Zach Gitschier, Fred Kazalski, Mike Mercuri, Max Gilman and Dalton Quinn, Lowell was not able to pull out a win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Reeves
|56
|Whatever happened with the Tax Fraud Sentencing...
|Mon
|Peter Anderson
|1
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Jun 24
|Sla
|18,304
|Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Jun 22
|Musikologist
|25
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Jun 20
|Billerica mom
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Jun 18
|Cherylanne
|347
|spear house restaurant (Jan '09)
|Jun 16
|deluca1
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC