Natick edges Lowell squad

Natick scored five runs in the fifth inning to hand Post 87 Lowell a 9-8 defeat during American Legion action Sunday at Hadley Field in Lowell. Despite 2-hit games from Zach Gitschier, Fred Kazalski, Mike Mercuri, Max Gilman and Dalton Quinn, Lowell was not able to pull out a win.

