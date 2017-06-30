Multiple days and times make for an extended American birthday celebration
The Acton Independence Day Celebration is set to take place at Nara Park on Saturday, July 1. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. with Family Fun Time running until 6:30 p.m. A free concert, featuring the musical stylings of Thirty 6 Red, will take place at 7 p.m. and run until 9:30 p.m., when the fireworks display is set to begin. A variety of food vendors will be available throughout the event.
