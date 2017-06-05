Mother's Day at Fenway for Lowell youths

Mother's Day at Fenway for Lowell youths

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

The Lowell Centralville Red Sox enjoyed Mother's Day at Fenway Park watching their major-league namesakes. The day was made possible through the donations, including from Hub Office Installations; Union Installations; ASAP Fire and Safety; Furniture Systems Management; Precise Industries; Greater Lowell Chiropractic and Rehab; Guaranteed Aluminum and Vinyl; the Lowell Police Department; Cameo Diner; Committee to Elect Dan Rourke; Bay State Electric Motors; Robert Plunkett & Co.; AG Hardware Supply; American Federation of State, County and municipal ; Dalphond Food Service ; Lara Zdanowicz; Cote and Foster Contracting; DBA Daves Chimney Service; Hi Tech Window and Siding Installation; the PROP Factory; Tom Reardon; and Fitz's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 5 hr Bob KA-58 18,262
do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08) Jun 4 DBradbury 360
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Jun 2 chlyn 812
Should have said something Jun 1 Susan 1
News Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a... May 23 Patricia Russell 1
News Domestic assault charges dropped against former... May 22 hammerhead 1
Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09) May 15 Amyboorie 37
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,204 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC