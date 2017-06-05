Mother's Day at Fenway for Lowell youths
The Lowell Centralville Red Sox enjoyed Mother's Day at Fenway Park watching their major-league namesakes. The day was made possible through the donations, including from Hub Office Installations; Union Installations; ASAP Fire and Safety; Furniture Systems Management; Precise Industries; Greater Lowell Chiropractic and Rehab; Guaranteed Aluminum and Vinyl; the Lowell Police Department; Cameo Diner; Committee to Elect Dan Rourke; Bay State Electric Motors; Robert Plunkett & Co.; AG Hardware Supply; American Federation of State, County and municipal ; Dalphond Food Service ; Lara Zdanowicz; Cote and Foster Contracting; DBA Daves Chimney Service; Hi Tech Window and Siding Installation; the PROP Factory; Tom Reardon; and Fitz's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|5 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,262
|do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08)
|Jun 4
|DBradbury
|360
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|chlyn
|812
|Should have said something
|Jun 1
|Susan
|1
|Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a...
|May 23
|Patricia Russell
|1
|Domestic assault charges dropped against former...
|May 22
|hammerhead
|1
|Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09)
|May 15
|Amyboorie
|37
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC