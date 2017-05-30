MCC foursome selected to All-Massachusetts Team
Four Middlesex Community College students Cora Casteel of Waltham, Keegan Eller of Bedford, Mamita Magar of Lowell and Veben Tewolde of Peabody -- were honored during a recent ceremony at the Statehouse as outstanding two-year college students and members of Phi Theta Kappa's 2017 All-Massachusetts Academic Team. Every year, the Massachusetts Community Colleges Executive Office hosts the event to showcase the best and brightest students in the 15-college system.
