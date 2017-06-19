Mayor calls School Committee vote on high school site; city lawyer says it's up to City Council
Mayor Edward Kennedy has called a special meeting of the School Committee to vote on approving a location for a renovated and/or newly constructed Lowell High School -- an issue most people in the city thought had already been decided. The City Council voted 5-4 to move the school from downtown to Cawley.
