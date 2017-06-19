Martin: Keep Lowell High downtown
School Committee member Connie Martin is a life-long Lowell resident. However, the elder stateswoman of the School Committee didn't really "meet" her city until she attended Lowell High School, graduating in 1985.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|4 hr
|Billerica mom
|1
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|11 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,293
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Jun 18
|Cherylanne
|347
|spear house restaurant (Jan '09)
|Jun 16
|deluca1
|7
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jun 14
|DonMoody
|813
|Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09)
|Jun 13
|MrsT
|3
|Lowell woman ID'd as one of 2 stabbing victims (Jul '10)
|Jun 9
|Jennette Souza
|68
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC