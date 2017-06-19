Man struck, killed by train in Lowell
The 28-year-old man was trespassing on the tracks near Lundberg and O'Neil streets when he was struck by an outbound commuter rail train about 11:45 p.m. Thursday, according to Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police. He died from his injuries.
