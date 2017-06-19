Man hit, killed by train in Lowell

The 28-year-old man struck and killed by a train near the Shaughnessy School late Thursday night has been identified by his family as Alex Cooley. His father, Dan Cooley, of Haverhill, said his son had struggled with drugs for several years and moved from Haverhill to Lowell about 10 months ago to live in a halfway house.

