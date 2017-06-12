Lowell woman held without bail
A 33-year-old Lowell woman was ordered held without bail as she faces felony charges connected to an armed robbery at a Westford convenience store. Tammy Perry, of Lowell, was ordered held without bail pending trial by Judge Heidi Brieger at a dangerousness hearing in Lowell Superior Court on Tuesday, according to court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|2 hr
|highlands guy
|18,285
|spear house restaurant (Jan '09)
|Fri
|deluca1
|7
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jun 14
|DonMoody
|813
|Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09)
|Jun 13
|MrsT
|3
|Lowell woman ID'd as one of 2 stabbing victims (Jul '10)
|Jun 9
|Jennette Souza
|68
|do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08)
|Jun 4
|DBradbury
|360
|Should have said something
|Jun 1
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC