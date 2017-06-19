Lowell student's spirit endures at me...

Lowell student's spirit endures at memorial garden

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lowell Sun

While battling bone cancer, Shelbie Murphy said to her mother, 'Mama you look so beautiful sitting in a garden I'm going to come sit with you.' " Murphy lost her battle in December 2014, but her spirit lives on in the Shelbie Seeds of Promise Garden at Father Maguire Park, across Mammoth Road from the McAvinnue Elementary School, where her mother, Jackie, is a second-grade teacher and garden coordinator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 59 min highlands guy 18,290
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Sun Cherylanne 347
spear house restaurant (Jan '09) Jun 16 deluca1 7
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Jun 14 DonMoody 813
News Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09) Jun 13 MrsT 3
News Lowell woman ID'd as one of 2 stabbing victims (Jul '10) Jun 9 Jennette Souza 68
do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08) Jun 4 DBradbury 360
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,889,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC