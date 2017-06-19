Lowell student's spirit endures at memorial garden

While battling bone cancer, Shelbie Murphy said to her mother, 'Mama you look so beautiful sitting in a garden I'm going to come sit with you.' " Murphy lost her battle in December 2014, but her spirit lives on in the Shelbie Seeds of Promise Garden at Father Maguire Park, across Mammoth Road from the McAvinnue Elementary School, where her mother, Jackie, is a second-grade teacher and garden coordinator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.