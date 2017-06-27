Lowell school board OKs 9% teacher raises over 3 years

The School Committee unanimously approved contract agreements Monday night that give teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians and cafeteria workers a 9 percent raise over the next three years. Members of the School Committee and the United Teachers of Lowell agreed that all parties receive a raise in the same increments -- 2 percent in the middle of each of the three years, and 1 percent at each year's end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.