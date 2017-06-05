Lowell rapist claims explicit video was legal to send teen

A 30-year-old Lowell man serving a 10-year prison sentence for raping a seventh grade girl resoundingly lost an appeal in which he claimed it should have been legal for him to send the girl an explicit video. Michael Mienkowski, of Lowell, was arrested in 2012 after text messages he sent to a 14-year-old girl who previously lived near him were found by the girl's aunt, according to court records.

