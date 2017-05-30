Lowell pedestrian fatal still under investigation
The fatal pedestrian accident in which a tractor trailer semi-unit driver struck and killed a woman in downtown Lowell Wednesday evening remains under investigation, authorities said. The driver will not be identified at this point because no charges have been filed, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
