Lowell officials work to balance bar enforcement, vibrant downtown

While the Mill City has made leaps and bounds building up its reputation as an arts and culture hub, it has struggled to create the burgeoning nightlife scene one might expect from a college town that skews toward those in their early 20s. The bar scene's image hasn't been helped by the occasional pub crawl gone awry, and recent incidents have spurred the License Commission to put its foot down in a way that has some bar owners worried about the vitality of their businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.