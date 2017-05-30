Lowell officials work to balance bar enforcement, vibrant downtown
While the Mill City has made leaps and bounds building up its reputation as an arts and culture hub, it has struggled to create the burgeoning nightlife scene one might expect from a college town that skews toward those in their early 20s. The bar scene's image hasn't been helped by the occasional pub crawl gone awry, and recent incidents have spurred the License Commission to put its foot down in a way that has some bar owners worried about the vitality of their businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|7 hr
|highlands guy
|18,261
|do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08)
|23 hr
|DBradbury
|360
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|chlyn
|812
|Should have said something
|Jun 1
|Susan
|1
|Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a...
|May 23
|Patricia Russell
|1
|Domestic assault charges dropped against former...
|May 22
|hammerhead
|1
|Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09)
|May 15
|Amyboorie
|37
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC