Lowell native goes into the trenches with vet movie-makers
"I definitely don't share my humor at family gatherings because no one gets it, and I get strange looks," he tells the camera. "I think it's kinda, a little darker sense of humor from being in the military," he adds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lo-Kai lambastes radio report of impending sale... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Walter Cronkite
|7
|spear house restaurant (Jan '09)
|Thu
|Wondering
|9
|Rape charges dropped in Westford beach case (Sep '09)
|Wed
|Normal Guy
|41
|why do girls lie about being pregnant? (Apr '09)
|Jun 28
|Titilayo
|27
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Jun 27
|Reeves
|56
|Whatever happened with the Tax Fraud Sentencing...
|Jun 26
|Peter Anderson
|1
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Jun 24
|Sla
|18,304
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC