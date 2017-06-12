Lowell man sought after traffic stop
A 39-year-old Lowell man facing drug and motor-vehicle charges as a result of a traffic stop in Billerica last Sunday morning is now a wanted man because he did not appear at his arraignment in Lowell District Court. Deputy Chief Roy Frost said Officer Cory Bandouveres was on patrol Sunday at 2:23 a.m., when he saw a vehicle on Chelmsford Road driving with defective equipment and changing directions in a suspicious manner.
