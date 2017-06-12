Lowell man held without bail in stabbing
A 52-year-old Lowell man who allegedly stabbed another man in the arm during what prosecutors described as an attempted drug rip on Lowell's South Common Friday evening is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing later this week. Gary Record, of 110 Appleton St., Unit 1R, was arraigned Monday on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
