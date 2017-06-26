Lowell man held on $10G on drug-trafficking charges
A 31-year-old Lowell man is facing drug trafficking charges after vice detectives and members of the Gang Unit served a search warrant at a Smith Street home repeatedly targeted by gunfire earlier this year. Kevin Davidson, of Lowell, was taken into custody after detectives found three "fingers" of heroin weighing about 33 grams, $3,345 in cash, a finger press, records, and other drug-dealing paraphernalia inside 75 Smith St., Second Floor, on Monday evening, according to a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|Reeves
|56
|Whatever happened with the Tax Fraud Sentencing...
|21 hr
|Peter Anderson
|1
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Jun 24
|Sla
|18,304
|Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Jun 22
|Musikologist
|25
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Jun 20
|Billerica mom
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Jun 18
|Cherylanne
|347
|spear house restaurant (Jan '09)
|Jun 16
|deluca1
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC