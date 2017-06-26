Lowell man held on $10G on drug-traff...

Lowell man held on $10G on drug-trafficking charges

A 31-year-old Lowell man is facing drug trafficking charges after vice detectives and members of the Gang Unit served a search warrant at a Smith Street home repeatedly targeted by gunfire earlier this year. Kevin Davidson, of Lowell, was taken into custody after detectives found three "fingers" of heroin weighing about 33 grams, $3,345 in cash, a finger press, records, and other drug-dealing paraphernalia inside 75 Smith St., Second Floor, on Monday evening, according to a press release.

