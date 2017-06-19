Lowell man facing child-porn charges
A 32-year-old Lowell man is free on $200 cash bail, but prohibited from being on the internet or near children, after state police allegedly found hundreds of images of child pornography on devices in his apartment. Among those images was one of a 5- to 7-year-old girl engaging in a sex act, according to a police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|16 hr
|Wondering
|18,300
|Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|25
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Jun 20
|Billerica mom
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Jun 18
|Cherylanne
|347
|spear house restaurant (Jan '09)
|Jun 16
|deluca1
|7
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jun 14
|DonMoody
|813
|Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09)
|Jun 13
|MrsT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC