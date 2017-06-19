Lowell man, 64, charged in alleged dr...

Lowell man, 64, charged in alleged drug deals

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

A 64-year-old Lowell man who allegedly sold an ounce of cocaine to a man on Orford Street in Lowell was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail at his arraignment Friday in Lowell District Court. Vicente Compress-Rubio, of 218 Wilder St., Unit 12, was charged with trafficking 18 to 36 grams of cocaine and distribution of a Class B substance by Lowell police Vice Unit detectives, according to court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 5 hr Bob KA-58 18,293
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Sun Cherylanne 347
spear house restaurant (Jan '09) Jun 16 deluca1 7
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Jun 14 DonMoody 813
News Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09) Jun 13 MrsT 3
News Lowell woman ID'd as one of 2 stabbing victims (Jul '10) Jun 9 Jennette Souza 68
do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08) Jun 4 DBradbury 360
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC