Lowell man, 64, charged in alleged drug deals

A 64-year-old Lowell man who allegedly sold an ounce of cocaine to a man on Orford Street in Lowell was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail at his arraignment Friday in Lowell District Court. Vicente Compress-Rubio, of 218 Wilder St., Unit 12, was charged with trafficking 18 to 36 grams of cocaine and distribution of a Class B substance by Lowell police Vice Unit detectives, according to court records.

