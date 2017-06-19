Lowell man, 64, charged in alleged drug deals
A 64-year-old Lowell man who allegedly sold an ounce of cocaine to a man on Orford Street in Lowell was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail at his arraignment Friday in Lowell District Court. Vicente Compress-Rubio, of 218 Wilder St., Unit 12, was charged with trafficking 18 to 36 grams of cocaine and distribution of a Class B substance by Lowell police Vice Unit detectives, according to court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|5 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,293
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Cherylanne
|347
|spear house restaurant (Jan '09)
|Jun 16
|deluca1
|7
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jun 14
|DonMoody
|813
|Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09)
|Jun 13
|MrsT
|3
|Lowell woman ID'd as one of 2 stabbing victims (Jul '10)
|Jun 9
|Jennette Souza
|68
|do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08)
|Jun 4
|DBradbury
|360
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC