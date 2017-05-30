Lowell High is safe, its principal says

Concerns raised in a recent report that spurred a Board of Health vote to temporarily close Lowell High School have been addressed and there are no dangers to students and staff, according to Head of School Brian Martin. "The commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of Lowell inspectors have toured the Lowell High School complex and there are NO safety concerns for student or staff," Martin said in a letter he sent to the entire school community Thursday afternoon.

