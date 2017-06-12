Lowell has plan to rescue bridge work

In a race against the clock, the city administration has put together a plan to retain vital federal funding needed to repair seven bridges. In October 2015, Lowell received a $13.5 million federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant to fix the aging bridges, but the the project cost has increased to more than $20 million.

