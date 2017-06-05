Lowell firefighters help battle 7-alarm Lawrence blaze
Members of the Lowell Fire Department traveled to Lawrence to help battle a seven-alarm inferno that raged in the city on Sunday. Two firefighters, neither from Lowell, suffered minor injuries while combatting the blaze that destroyed three buildings and heavily damaged two more, according to Lowell Fire Chief Jeffrey Winward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|21 hr
|Summer time 76
|18,277
|Lowell woman ID'd as one of 2 stabbing victims (Jul '10)
|Jun 9
|Jennette Souza
|68
|do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08)
|Jun 4
|DBradbury
|360
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|chlyn
|812
|Should have said something
|Jun 1
|Susan
|1
|Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a...
|May 23
|Patricia Russell
|1
|Domestic assault charges dropped against former...
|May 22
|hammerhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC