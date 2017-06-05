Lowell firefighters help battle 7-ala...

Lowell firefighters help battle 7-alarm Lawrence blaze

Members of the Lowell Fire Department traveled to Lawrence to help battle a seven-alarm inferno that raged in the city on Sunday. Two firefighters, neither from Lowell, suffered minor injuries while combatting the blaze that destroyed three buildings and heavily damaged two more, according to Lowell Fire Chief Jeffrey Winward.

