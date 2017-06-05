Lowell Catholic 8th-graders honored
After opening remarks by Head of School Maryellen DeMarco and a student welcome by eighth-grader Nikolas Smith, students and their families enjoyed a luncheon. Dan Price, associate principal of elementary education, recognized students who excelled in several academic courses and awarded certificates for outstanding contributions in the classroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|8 hr
|Summer time 76
|18,277
|Lowell woman ID'd as one of 2 stabbing victims (Jul '10)
|Jun 9
|Jennette Souza
|68
|do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08)
|Jun 4
|DBradbury
|360
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|chlyn
|812
|Should have said something
|Jun 1
|Susan
|1
|Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a...
|May 23
|Patricia Russell
|1
|Domestic assault charges dropped against former...
|May 22
|hammerhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC