Lowell Catholic 8th-graders honored

15 hrs ago

After opening remarks by Head of School Maryellen DeMarco and a student welcome by eighth-grader Nikolas Smith, students and their families enjoyed a luncheon. Dan Price, associate principal of elementary education, recognized students who excelled in several academic courses and awarded certificates for outstanding contributions in the classroom.

