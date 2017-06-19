#LHSDowntown: LHS students stage sit-in to support keeping school downtown
On the day before two historic votes on the future of Lowell High School, more than 100 LHS students and alumni laid out the reasons for keeping the school downtown on bright Post-it notes. "I want it to stay downtown so all students can easily get here," wrote Lily Faulkner, of the Class of 2019.
