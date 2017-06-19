#LHSDowntown: LHS students stage sit-...

#LHSDowntown: LHS students stage sit-in to support keeping school downtown

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

On the day before two historic votes on the future of Lowell High School, more than 100 LHS students and alumni laid out the reasons for keeping the school downtown on bright Post-it notes. "I want it to stay downtown so all students can easily get here," wrote Lily Faulkner, of the Class of 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 28 min Bob KA-58 18,292
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Sun Cherylanne 347
spear house restaurant (Jan '09) Jun 16 deluca1 7
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Jun 14 DonMoody 813
News Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09) Jun 13 MrsT 3
News Lowell woman ID'd as one of 2 stabbing victims (Jul '10) Jun 9 Jennette Souza 68
do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08) Jun 4 DBradbury 360
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,457 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC