Labor exploiters feel wrath of attorney general

The second shoe in the unmasking of a Lowell reusable bag company dropped earlier this week when state Attorney General Maura Healey announced that her office's Fair Labor Division fined three city staffing agencies in excess of $80,000 for their part in helping pick the pockets of several hundred vulnerable factory workers. The AG's office cited Labor Express Inc., LNC Labor Services Inc. and Panha Corp. for numerous wage and hour violations in connection with depriving staff provided to UnWrapped Inc. of minimum wage and overtime pay.

