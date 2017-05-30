Judge: Assault suspect poses a danger

A 19-year-old Lowell man was ordered held without bail Thursday at a hearing in which a judge determined he poses a danger to the community and possible witnesses as he faces accusations he stabbed a 17-year-old boy in the back. Sade Walker-Campbell stabbed the 17-year-old in the back of his left shoulder after throwing a punch at him during a fight near Bridge and West Sixth streets in the Centralville neighborhood on Sunday about 6:30 p.m., according to police reports.

