it's Cawley for Lowell High

The new Lowell High School will be built at Cawley Stadium, the City Council decided, settling a grueling debate that has divided the community for months and prompted shouting matches Tuesday night. It was a narrow, 5-4 victory for supporters of the site in the Belvidere neighborhood, who packed into the council chambers shoulder-to-shoulder with neighbors who had advocated for the high school to remain downtown.

