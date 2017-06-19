it's Cawley for Lowell High
The new Lowell High School will be built at Cawley Stadium, the City Council decided, settling a grueling debate that has divided the community for months and prompted shouting matches Tuesday night. It was a narrow, 5-4 victory for supporters of the site in the Belvidere neighborhood, who packed into the council chambers shoulder-to-shoulder with neighbors who had advocated for the high school to remain downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|2 hr
|highlands guy
|18,299
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Tue
|Billerica mom
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Jun 18
|Cherylanne
|347
|spear house restaurant (Jan '09)
|Jun 16
|deluca1
|7
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jun 14
|DonMoody
|813
|Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09)
|Jun 13
|MrsT
|3
|Lowell woman ID'd as one of 2 stabbing victims (Jul '10)
|Jun 9
|Jennette Souza
|68
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC