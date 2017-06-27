Internet options to expand for Lowell businesses
Businesses in the city have often complained about the near-monopoly Verizon has on internet service and the lack of large-scale access to high-speed fiber-optic networks. Within two years their options could increase dramatically, to the point where businesses can compare Verizon's offerings with more than 50 service providers, including companies from as far away as Ireland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do girls lie about being pregnant? (Apr '09)
|11 hr
|Titilayo
|27
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Reeves
|56
|Whatever happened with the Tax Fraud Sentencing...
|Mon
|Peter Anderson
|1
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Jun 24
|Sla
|18,304
|Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Jun 22
|Musikologist
|25
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Jun 20
|Billerica mom
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Jun 18
|Cherylanne
|347
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC