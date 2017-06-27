Internet options to expand for Lowell...

Internet options to expand for Lowell businesses

Lowell Sun

Businesses in the city have often complained about the near-monopoly Verizon has on internet service and the lack of large-scale access to high-speed fiber-optic networks. Within two years their options could increase dramatically, to the point where businesses can compare Verizon's offerings with more than 50 service providers, including companies from as far away as Ireland.

