Helping Hands

The Townsend Ecumenical Outreach Clothes Closet requests that people not leave donations outside the TEO building at 82 Bayberry Hill Road. They are most appreciative of your generosity, but items left outside are being ruined by weather and animals, and are unable to be used by patrons.
