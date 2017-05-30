Hairy rescue effort of cat stuck in L...

Hairy rescue effort of cat stuck in Lowell tree 4 days

They've been hearing meowing since Monday, but it wasn't until Thursday morning that residents near Chelmsford and Grand streets realized where the sounds were coming from. A very stubborn cat is stuck at the very top of a roughly 75-foot tall tree near the intersection.

