Groome tosses five no-hit innings in Spinners victory

A walk-off loss will always leave a sour taste in any team's mouth, but that's exactly what the Spinners were facing as they strolled in to Fishkill to take on the Hudson Valley Renegades with a four-game losing streak in tow. But thanks to Jason Groome, the Spinners rediscovered their winning ways with a 5-2 victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.