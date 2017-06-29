Groome tosses five no-hit innings in Spinners victory
A walk-off loss will always leave a sour taste in any team's mouth, but that's exactly what the Spinners were facing as they strolled in to Fishkill to take on the Hudson Valley Renegades with a four-game losing streak in tow. But thanks to Jason Groome, the Spinners rediscovered their winning ways with a 5-2 victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lo-Kai lambastes radio report of impending sale... (Nov '10)
|11 min
|Walter Cronkite
|7
|spear house restaurant (Jan '09)
|22 hr
|Wondering
|9
|Rape charges dropped in Westford beach case (Sep '09)
|Wed
|Normal Guy
|41
|why do girls lie about being pregnant? (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Titilayo
|27
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Jun 27
|Reeves
|56
|Whatever happened with the Tax Fraud Sentencing...
|Jun 26
|Peter Anderson
|1
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Jun 24
|Sla
|18,304
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC