Groome tosses five no-hit innings in ...

Groome tosses five no-hit innings in Spinners victory

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

A walk-off loss will always leave a sour taste in any team's mouth, but that's exactly what the Spinners were facing as they strolled in to Fishkill to take on the Hudson Valley Renegades with a four-game losing streak in tow. But thanks to Jason Groome, the Spinners rediscovered their winning ways with a 5-2 victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lo-Kai lambastes radio report of impending sale... (Nov '10) 11 min Walter Cronkite 7
spear house restaurant (Jan '09) 22 hr Wondering 9
News Rape charges dropped in Westford beach case (Sep '09) Wed Normal Guy 41
why do girls lie about being pregnant? (Apr '09) Wed Titilayo 27
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) Jun 27 Reeves 56
Whatever happened with the Tax Fraud Sentencing... Jun 26 Peter Anderson 1
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Jun 24 Sla 18,304
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,441 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC