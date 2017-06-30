Greater Lowell youth groups sharing $130G United Way grant
United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley, through the Summer Experiences in Greater Lowell initiative, will award $130,000 to 14 area youth organizations to support summer programs. These programs "provide safe, engaging, academic and cultural experiences for local young people during the summer months as well as summer jobs for older youth," according to United Way's announcement on Friday.
