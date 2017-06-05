Girls Inc. Celebration of Today's Woman

Girls Inc. Celebration of Today's Woman

"Thank heaven for little girls, they grow up in the most delightful way! No matter where, no matter who, for without them, what would little boys do?" On June 1, great celebrations were in order when Girls Incorporated of Greater Lowell hosted its 24th Anniversary Gala, "Celebration of Today's Woman," honoring the successful, positive and vivacious Judy M. Burke at the UMass Lowell Inn & Conference Center. About 250 meticulously dressed guests took advantage of the delightful evening as they enjoyed a cocktail reception on the outdoor patio, followed by a scrumptious dinner buffet and speaking presentation.

