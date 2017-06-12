Girl struck, seriously injured by car in Lowell
A 9-year-old girl suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a sedan on Moore Street just after 4:30 p.m. Monday. The unidentified youth was transported to Lowell General Hospital by ambulance before being flown by MedFlight helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston where she was listed in critical condition, according to an email released by Lowell police Capt.
