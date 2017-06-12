Fresh face for politics within city

Fresh face for politics within city

A Cambodian immigrant who says he's more of a "listener than a talker" declared his candidacy for City Council Thursday, saying he's a "different kind of candidate." Sokhary Chau, 44, says he's all for economic development, public safety and education -- three campaign benchmarks often cited by candidates as their top three goals if elected.

