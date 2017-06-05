Francis' Folly
In 1834, James B. Francis and his boss at the New York and New Haven Railroad, traveled to Lowell to work for the Locks and Canal Company. When Whistler left resigned in 1837, he appointed Francis the chief engineer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|20 hr
|Sla
|18,269
|do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08)
|Jun 4
|DBradbury
|360
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|chlyn
|812
|Should have said something
|Jun 1
|Susan
|1
|Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a...
|May 23
|Patricia Russell
|1
|Domestic assault charges dropped against former...
|May 22
|hammerhead
|1
|Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09)
|May 15
|Amyboorie
|37
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC