Former Lowell banker will become state labor chief
Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Ron Walker is resigning from the Baker administration and will be replaced by banking executive Rosalin Acosta. At a press conference in the lobby of his office, Baker announced the first departure from his Cabinet, highlighted Walker's accomplishments in the post, and described the departing secretary as "the consummate gentleman, the consummate team player" and "completely unafraid of innovation."
