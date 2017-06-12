Final hearing held on Lowell High project

It was a polite and inquisitive atmosphere at the final public forum before the City Council chooses -- Tuesday night -- where and how to build the new Lowell High School, cutting a sharp contrast to the caustic tone that has often characterized the process to date. In the Lowell Senior Center on Monday, more than 100 residents sat around tables to hear presentations on the four remaining high school options and to ask questions.

