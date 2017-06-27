Elizabeth Warren Tries to Win Back Vo...

Elizabeth Warren Tries to Win Back Voters in Trump Country

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

Elizabeth Warren speaks during a demonstration against the Republican repeal of the Affordable Care Act outside the U.S. Capitol last week. LOWELL, Mass.-Sen. Elizabeth Warren is traveling to Trump-friendly areas of her state hoping to connect with his backers and provide a road map for her party to win back working-class voters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rape charges dropped in Westford beach case (Sep '09) 46 min Normal Guy 41
why do girls lie about being pregnant? (Apr '09) 20 hr Titilayo 27
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) Tue Reeves 56
Whatever happened with the Tax Fraud Sentencing... Jun 26 Peter Anderson 1
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Jun 24 Sla 18,304
Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12) Jun 22 Musikologist 25
News 3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder Jun 20 Billerica mom 1
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,249 • Total comments across all topics: 282,096,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC