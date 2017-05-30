EDITORIAL: Clothed in maturity, 7th-g...

EDITORIAL: Clothed in maturity, 7th-grader made her point

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

Walking a mile in someone else's shoes, as the adage goes, helps one understand an issue from that person's perspective. And that saying could well describe the message one Tewksbury seventh-grader ably conveyed to some educators in the town's school system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 6 hr Mattshev 18,258
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) 13 hr chlyn 812
Should have said something Thu Susan 1
News Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a... May 23 Patricia Russell 1
News Domestic assault charges dropped against former... May 22 hammerhead 1
do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08) May 19 Airgoz 359
Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09) May 15 Amyboorie 37
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,486 • Total comments across all topics: 281,474,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC