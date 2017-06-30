Drug-distribution suspect released de...

Drug-distribution suspect released despite doubtful ID

14 hrs ago

The real identity of a man who was arraigned on drug and identity fraud charges in Lowell District Court on Wednesday remains unclear, but that man was still released on $5,000 cash bail. Court records in the case use the name, age and address for a man who claimed to be Antonio Becerril, 27, of 452 Haverhill St., Unit 6, "Until his true identity can be confirmed, he will be referred to as Becerril," Tewksbury police wrote in a press release.

