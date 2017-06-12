Driver won't face charges in Lowell a...

Driver won't face charges in Lowell accident

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Police say the driver of a vehicle that struck a 9-year-old girl after she ran into Moore Street from behind a parked minivan on Monday afternoon will not face charges. Meanwhile, the girl is in stable condition at Tufts Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Wed DonMoody 813
News Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09) Tue MrsT 3
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Jun 11 Summer time 76 18,277
News Lowell woman ID'd as one of 2 stabbing victims (Jul '10) Jun 9 Jennette Souza 68
do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08) Jun 4 DBradbury 360
Should have said something Jun 1 Susan 1
News Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a... May 23 Patricia Russell 1
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,925 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC