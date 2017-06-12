Driver won't face charges in Lowell accident
Police say the driver of a vehicle that struck a 9-year-old girl after she ran into Moore Street from behind a parked minivan on Monday afternoon will not face charges. Meanwhile, the girl is in stable condition at Tufts Medical Center.
