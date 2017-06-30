Downtown Lowell water main break cuts...

Downtown Lowell water main break cuts service, snarls traffic

Read more: Lowell Sun

Some customers downtown reported losing water service and Market Street was closed between Dutton and Shattuck streets Friday after a 16-inch water main broke and sent drinking water spewing into the Merrimack Canal. The break occurred Friday morning, and crews were still on scene at noon working to stop the water flow so they could locate and repair the damage.

