Despite vote for Cawley site, Lowell High battle not over
Residents who advocated for keeping Lowell High School downtown believe their cause is far from lost and are already considering steps to overcome the City Council's narrow vote to build a new school at Cawley Stadium. The 5-4 decision, which came shortly after midnight Wednesday, followed five hours of public comment during which many speakers called for the decision to be put to voters as a ballot question in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12)
|10 hr
|Musikologist
|25
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Thu
|highlands guy
|18,299
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Tue
|Billerica mom
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Jun 18
|Cherylanne
|347
|spear house restaurant (Jan '09)
|Jun 16
|deluca1
|7
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jun 14
|DonMoody
|813
|Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09)
|Jun 13
|MrsT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC