Despite vote for Cawley site, Lowell High battle not over

Residents who advocated for keeping Lowell High School downtown believe their cause is far from lost and are already considering steps to overcome the City Council's narrow vote to build a new school at Cawley Stadium. The 5-4 decision, which came shortly after midnight Wednesday, followed five hours of public comment during which many speakers called for the decision to be put to voters as a ballot question in November.

