Councilor Samaras hospitalized; vote on Lowell High future postponed
Tuesday night's landmark City Council vote to select a location for a new or renovated Lowell High School is being postponed since City Councilor Bill Samaras is hospitalized with kidney stones. In a related issue, it appears that the Cawley Stadium option might have enough votes to eventually win out over the four other options, The Sun has learned from sources.
