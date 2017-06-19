Cote's Market, a 100-year Lowell treasure, awaits its next owner
Roger Levasseur bent over a table Tuesday in what he calls the "meat room" at Cote's Market. With a swiftness that can only come from years of experience, he rolled out balls of pie dough, filled them with salmon and topped them with more dough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|23 hr
|Sla
|18,304
|Tyngsboro Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|25
|3 indicted in Billerica home-invasion, murder
|Jun 20
|Billerica mom
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Jun 18
|Cherylanne
|347
|spear house restaurant (Jan '09)
|Jun 16
|deluca1
|7
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Jun 14
|DonMoody
|813
|Merrimack Education Center building dedicated t... (Oct '09)
|Jun 13
|MrsT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC