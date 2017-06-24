Cody Rhodes Wins ROH World Championsh...

Cody Rhodes Wins ROH World Championship at Best in the World 2017

At Ring of Honor's Best in the World PPB, Cody Rhodes defeated Christopher Daniels to become the new ROH World Champion. Big news coming out of Lowell, Massachusetts as Cody Rhodes was able to capture the Ring of Honor World Championship when he defeated Christopher Daniels at Best in World 2017.

